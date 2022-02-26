Gavin & Stacey's Adrian Scarborough Reveals Cheeky Reason Julia Davis Was 'Hard' To Work With

Creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have faced pressure to write more episodes of Gavin & Stacey after the massive success of the special, which saw over 18 million people tune in.

The one-off episode, which aired nearly 10 years after the series originally finished, ended with a cliffhanger, when Ruth’s character Nessa got down on one knee to propose to James’ Smithy.

However, the pair have repeatedly said there are no current plans for the show to return again.