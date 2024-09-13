I Used An AI Headshot Generator, And Here Are My Honest Thoughts

Amy Glover / HuffPost / PortraitPal

I like to think of myself as a professional woman. I mean, I can (just about) navigate data tables, I own a pencil skirt and have learned to live by my online calendar.

I’ve even gotten pretty good at filling in tax forms.

But based on the little anonymous headshot that accompanies my work messaging profile, you’d never guess it ― instead, you’d probably assume I was some form of unplayable game character.

I haven’t been bothered to pick a photo, because, like many of us, I don’t have a good professional one.

And, to be frank, I’m not bothered paying the costs associated with photoshoots, skipping work or a gym sesh to visit a studio, or waiting around for the photos ― even though I really love how they look.

Eventually, though, faced with the same pale green ghoul that follows my every online interaction with colleagues, I caved and headed to Portrait Pal’s AI headshot generator.

The site promises pro-level results in a fraction of the time, so if I was ever to get a decent profile pic, this was going to be how I managed it.

How does it work?

I headed to the site’s page and entered my email and a new password.

I was in immediately ― no endless email loops.

Then, I signed myself up for the “basic” package and selected my gender, age, hair colour and length, body type, and eye colour.

This sort of information helps the image generator to ensure the headshots you end up with are as accurate as possible, which I appreciated – not least because a lot of popular AI filters think I’m a man.

The site also wanted to know my race and whether or not I wore glasses (I do, but not when anyone except my partner can see me, so ― shhh ― I lied).

After that, I was asked to upload six pictures of myself. This step offered a handy drag-and-drop feature, which I appreciated because my laptop lags a lot when I try to manually upload files.

And unlike placing pics of yourself on The Dating Apps, the images don’t have to show you at your most glam, fun, or impressive.

I picked a variety of shots (and realised just how few flattering selfies I have ― apparently I’m fixated with snaps of my post-run face, the same breakfast I eat every day, and not much else).

Then, I entered (well, let my autofill enter) my details at the checkout.

All in all, the process took about two minutes from login to paying for the product ― a lot less time than it’d take to get professional photos developed, though I didn’t have as much control as I would have had in the hands of a photographer.

After that, it was just a case of waiting until the pics entered my inbox.

And?

Later that same afternoon, the pics arrived.

I’ve had some rough, app-addled, multiple-authenticating, endlessly paywalled experiences with AI services before, so I was relieved ― and pleased ― to find my journey with Portrait AI so smooth.

The six pictures I uploaded earlier had been what I think a pro would call “hot messes”, and I was wearing casual clothes in almost all of them.

So I was intrigued to see what the AI could come up with, and whether or not it has that sort of GCI-looking, otherworldly look a lot of other AI filters have given me in the past.

I also wanted to know if it could pick up on some of the more idiosyncratic parts of my face. I’ve had AI “round up” my features to, being honest, someone way more conventionally good-looking before.

These are some of the results (I got 65 options to choose from):

And here were some of the original examples I’d submitted (again, I cannot stress enough how few actually nice pics of me I own):

So... final thoughts?

I was really impressed by the service, especially considering how speedy it was.

I didn’t get that fake-looking AI blur I was worried about, and my partner was impressed by how much the photos looked like me― not just a couple of my features superimposed onto a generic face shape.

Of course, if you’re really keen to have a lot of control over how your pics come out, or if you just fancy the studio experience, a professional photographer is a great option.

But if you’re just after a speedy way to upgrade your professional photos (whether for a work profile, a site, or a business), Portrait Pal is a pretty great alternative.

Aside from offering you loads of options to choose from (I had 65), it’s also much faster than you’d get elsewhere.

That makes it perfect for anyone who needs to update their pictures in a rush (maybe you’ve just re-joined the job sites after years off the market, or perhaps you hadn’t considered your photos when building a business).

All that aside, it’s really fun looking at the different versions of yourself the AI comes up with ― I am now on the lookout for a really good blazer, if anyone knows a spot.

By the way, yes, I have since changed that previously-empty work profile.

All in all, Portrait Pal is a pretty great shout for people who love the look of pro-level shoots but were probably never going to drop the coin or take the time to get a pro photographer on the job.