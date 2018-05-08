Aidan Connor's Suicide In 'Coronation Street' Is A Story That Needs To Be Told

Monday night’s Coronation Street saw Aidan Connor’s heartbreaking last scenes. In Wednesday’s hour-long special Aidan’s father, Johnny, will discover his son’s dead body.

For those of you unaware, Corrie is tackling the very difficult subject of male suicide. Aidan, portrayed brilliantly by Shayne Ward, appeared to have it all; the ladies fancied him, the men liked him, he had his own business, money, style, you name it. But ebbing away in the background were dark thoughts caused by reasons we may never truly know.

As someone who will always live with depression I think this story line is important and has been beautifully portrayed. The fact the viewers didn’t know what was going on with him and people would take to social media questioning when he behaved slightly odd confirmed that very point Corrie was trying to make: it isn’t usually that obvious when a loved one is suffering.

Corrie cleverly only revealed the details of Aidan’s exit one week before the event happened, once the cat was out of the bag it was very obvious that the character was in turmoil. Corrie have not only proved the notion that it isn’t easy to spot but it’s sometimes the last person you would expect; David Platt behaving irrationally because of his male rape ordeal would seem a more likely candidate to fall into depression and take his own life. It has also raised the very important point that speaking out makes a huge difference. Aidan never once spoke out about how he was feeling or asked for help. If he had, things would be different.

I know all too well though how it can sometimes seem like the only way out, as previously mentioned I have suffered depression all my life but I was at my lowest after the birth of my beautiful daughter and suffered severe post natal depression, which is what triggered my suicidal thoughts. I had it logically decided in my head; both my husband and baby would be better off without a burden like me. He would remarry someone ‘normal’ and my daughter would have a much better mummy than I could ever be. Writing these words brings tears to my eyes now but at the time it made sense. While I knew they may not understand my reasons I knew it would be easier than living with the burden of my depression, my erratic behaviour and dark spells. They may not have ever realised it but it would be for the best.

During my lowest time, in our very close knit cul de sac, a neighbour’s son took his life having struggled for a very long time with mental health and addiction issues. I watched that family crumble and try to come to terms with what had happened and suddenly I had an insight into what my family could go through were I to succumb to my dark thoughts.

Worse still I hadn’t even asked for help or told anyone how I felt, so why did I think this was the end?

Following on from Aidan’s tragic death, David Platt will realise he doesn’t want to die and speak out to his ex partner Shona about his rape ordeal thus justifying the notion that talking helps.