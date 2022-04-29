AJ Odudu David M. Benett via Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ Odudu is joining the Eurovision family, the BBC has announced.

The TV presenter took part in last year’s series of Strictly and was a frontrunner throughout the competition, although an injury prevented her from competing in the live finale, which was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, it was confirmed that AJ would serve as the UK’s spokesperson during the scoring part of the Eurovision final next month.

In a first for Eurovision, it’s also been revealed she will announce the UK’s allocated points live from the North West.

Advertisement

Ciao Italia, this is SALFORD calling!@AJOdudu will be the first #Eurovision spokesperson to present the UK jury’s douze points from the North West 🥰 pic.twitter.com/hsaeEsE6WI — BBC Eurovision🇬🇧👩‍🚀 (@bbceurovision) April 29, 2022

And it’s safe to say fans are excited at the prospect of having more of AJ on our screens…

Cannot wait for Europe to be hit by the amazing tones of Blackburn’s finest 🇬🇧 https://t.co/UeAFhxu1Fq — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) April 29, 2022

I am so excited for Europe to, for however briefly, experience AJ Odudu. https://t.co/Gfwp1TTeD6 — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) April 29, 2022

Loved AJ on Strictly so this is a great choice! https://t.co/7xo9gRik4P — Lee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇫🇷🇬🇪 | 12 days till SF1 (@fuLEEnn) April 29, 2022

MY GIRL YAAAASSSSSZ I LOVE WINNING https://t.co/GNQqOU7tvO — 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐤𝐚 is mourning KE (@jodiemiyy) April 29, 2022

Me calling up to give UK my 12 points if it means @AJOdudu can host #Eurovision 2023 https://t.co/2CFEkPAzWF pic.twitter.com/Y6sL7Tj0II — 🪩 Aaron S 🪩 (@arneldo) April 29, 2022

AJ taking her rightful place in the upper echelons of Britains’s showbiz firmament. https://t.co/8SleSalbLB — Scott (@merseytart) April 29, 2022

They've had to bring out the queen to repair the damage Amanda Holden inflicted last year https://t.co/Jgb0FBODhG — David (@betbinch) April 29, 2022

AJ follows in the footsteps of last year’s spokesperson Amanda Holden, who received something of a mixed reception when she joked about not knowing the difference between Dutch and French during her section.

Advertisement

Past stars to have announced the UK’s points include celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc and daytime host Lorraine Kelly.

Sam Ryder will be competing at Eurovision on behalf of the UK with his song Spaceman, hoping to turn things around for us after last year’s infamous nul points result.

Sam Ryder Aldara Zarraoa via Getty Images

The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin next month, following Italian rockers Måneskin’s victory in 2021.

Måneskin have gone on to huge things in the year since their win, including landing two nominations at the Brit Awards, a string of chart hits here in the UK and, more recently, a performance at the US music festival Coachella.

Advertisement