Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ Odudu is joining the Eurovision family, the BBC has announced.
The TV presenter took part in last year’s series of Strictly and was a frontrunner throughout the competition, although an injury prevented her from competing in the live finale, which was won by Rose Ayling-Ellis.
On Friday morning, it was confirmed that AJ would serve as the UK’s spokesperson during the scoring part of the Eurovision final next month.
In a first for Eurovision, it’s also been revealed she will announce the UK’s allocated points live from the North West.
And it’s safe to say fans are excited at the prospect of having more of AJ on our screens…
AJ follows in the footsteps of last year’s spokesperson Amanda Holden, who received something of a mixed reception when she joked about not knowing the difference between Dutch and French during her section.
Past stars to have announced the UK’s points include celebrity chef Nigella Lawson, former Bake Off host Mel Giedroyc and daytime host Lorraine Kelly.
Sam Ryder will be competing at Eurovision on behalf of the UK with his song Spaceman, hoping to turn things around for us after last year’s infamous nul points result.
The Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Turin next month, following Italian rockers Måneskin’s victory in 2021.
Måneskin have gone on to huge things in the year since their win, including landing two nominations at the Brit Awards, a string of chart hits here in the UK and, more recently, a performance at the US music festival Coachella.
Italian stars Alessandro Cattelan and Laura Pausini will be on presenting duties during this year’s Eurovision live final, alongside chart-topping pop singer Mika.