Al Pacino Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Actor Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son.

The pair have named their newborn Roman Pacino, according to Stan Rosenfield, a rep for the 83-year-old actor who spoke to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.

Al Pacino at an event in New York City in April 2023. Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Al and Noor were spotted in public together in April 2022, although sources at the time told Page Six that they had been a couple for longer than that.

Noor Alfallah in 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The Godfather star is already the father of three adult children ― a 33-year-old daughter with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Earlier this month, the Academy Award winner characterised the impending arrival of his youngest child as “really special”.

“I’ve got many kids, so,” he told photographers while out walking in Los Angeles. “This is really special coming at this time.”