In a new interview with BBC to promote his recently released autobiography, Sonny Boy, the 84-year-old actor got candid about how he primarily stays connected with his 16-month-old son through texting.

“He does text me from time to time,” the Godfather actor said of Roman.

“Everything he does is real,” he added. “Everything he does is interesting to me. So, we talk. I play the harmonica with him on the other video thing, and we have made this kind of contact. So, it’s fun.”

In June 2023, Pacino and Alfallah, then 29, welcomed Roman. The Oscar winner, who has never married, has three adult children from two previous relationships: 35-year-old daughter Julie Marie Pacino with Jan Tarrant, as well as 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino with Beverly D’Angelo.

The Scarface star went on to share that becoming a father for the fourth time last year inspired him to write his autobiography and said he hopes to be around as long as possible for Roman.

“I want to be around for this child. And I hope I am,” Pacino told the BBC. “I hope I stay healthy, and he knows who his dad is, of course.”

As far as whether Pacino will ever tie the knot, he previously told the Boston Herald in 2015 that it’s still “possible.”

“Of course it’s possible [I’ll get married]. It seems beside the point though,” he said at the time. “I have no idea, but I never say never.”

In his new memoir, Pacino reportedly explained why he has always avoided marriage.