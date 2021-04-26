HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

There was only one egg-based treat Aldi shoppers were after on Sunday morning – and it wasn’t breakfast in bed, but the hanging egg chair.

The much sought after £149 garden accessory was first released by the budget retailer a few years ago.

Now, every time it goes on sale as part of Aldi’s “Special Buys”, it sells out within seconds – and then gets put on eBay for way more.

It was no different this Sunday, when a combination of rumours, promotion emails and word of mouth saw people get up at 4am, virtually queuing in their thousands to get their hands on the go-to garden accessory.

Most shoppers didn’t even get close.

Just thought I’d have a nosy at the new Aldi clothing but there’s a queue of 31,102 people in front of me for that damn #aldieggchair #aldi — Charlotte Stewart (@Charlott3Anne) April 25, 2021

Tried to add one to basket and it didn’t and then the add basket button never appeared! Been up since 4am :( #AldiEggChair — Kajal (@kajiii88) April 25, 2021

What a joke #aldiuk. Been trying to get an #aldieggchair since 5:30. Skipped queue but didn’t even give me option to add to basket and now saying sold out. How????!!!!! — Jon (@jgordon99) April 25, 2021

Beginning to think the aldi egg chair is a myth! Been on the site since 6am, kept refreshing the egg chair page, never gave me an option to add to basket and now it's sold out! #aldieggchair — Paulo (@Boyzeee7) April 25, 2021

In fact, emotions were running high.

gutted logged on to the Aldi website at 0400 this morning so I could buy an egg chair for the garden, eventually got on at 08.43 and they had all sold out #Aldi #aldieggchair #sad — caroline james (@carolinejamescj) April 25, 2021

Been up since 4am to join @AldiUK Queue for the egg chair, they didn’t put me in one, 8am came and I still had access to the website but the ‘buy’ button disappeared. Now it’s sold out. I’m beyond fuming right now!!! #aldieggchair — Zoe Fox🦊 (@_zoefox) April 25, 2021

Some try countless times for the chair – with no luck.

I was on at midnight, seen advert to say 8am....but it went live at 540am! Missed out last year and missed out again....heyho....bum on a bench this summer 🤷🏼‍♀️😆 — Lorr Aine (@Thelotusroom) February 28, 2021

Well no #aldieggchair for me. Again. Had one in my basket and then it disappeared. 3 hours of my life I'll never get back. At least I'll be able to get one on eBay soon for 3 times the price!! — PhilaHilla (@PhilaHilla) April 4, 2021

It appears I’ve missed the #aldieggchair for the second year running.I’m doomed to fail — Ｒᵘᗷⓑ𝐢ⓈⒽώⓘℱ𝕖 (@RubbishWife) April 25, 2021

Others have given up completely.

May buy a unicorn instead of the more elusive Aldi egg chair this Summer ....#aldieggchair @AldiUK — Bill massey (@Billmassey19) April 25, 2021

Still, there were a few happy folk who managed to secure one.

After waiting an hour and 36 minutes I finally got onto the @AldiUK website and managed to get an #eggchair. Finally after wanting one for years!! #aldi #eggchair #patience #queue — Jade Liddiard (@JadeLiddiard18) May 31, 2020

Why does managing to get the Aldi egg chair feel like winning the lottery..... 😳 I GOT ONE!!! Wahhooooo — Karen (@karenfrostxx) April 4, 2021

Guys!! Keep hitting refresh. #aldi egg chair dropping out of peoples baskets. Got one!! pic.twitter.com/1aKdiVNF3z — Joe Walsh (@TheJoeWalsh) April 4, 2021

When will the Aldi egg chair be back in stock?

HuffPost UK contacted Aldi to ask when the egg chair will next be on sale and will update this piece with any response.

Most retailers price their hanging chairs from £300 upwards – like this £399 version from John Lewis – which is why the Aldi bargain is so sought-after.

You could also try eBay, where many Aldi chairs are listed for between £200-£300, but be warned, there’s likely to be a lot of bidders ahead of you.