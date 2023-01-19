Alec Baldwin To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Fatal Rust Shooting

Alec Baldwin Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, the New Mexico District Attorney’s office has said.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins’ death on the film’s Santa Fe County set in October 2021.

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, the DA’s office has also confirmed.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday afternoon.

“On my watch, no-one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Cinematograher Halyna Hutchins, who died in the fatal shooting on the set of Rust Fred Hayes via Getty Images

The decision comes less than three months after the District Attorney’s office received the final report from the police into the incident which led to the death of Hutchins after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged.

Rust director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, Arizona.

However, no charges will be filed specific to the non-fatal shooting of Souza.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter, meaning that a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty, the DA’s office said.

The first charge can be referred to as involuntary manslaughter and requires proof of underlying negligence.

This charge also includes the misdemeanour charge of negligent use of a firearm, which would likely merge as a matter of law.

The second charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death.

Under New Mexico law, both charges are a fourth-degree felony and are punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a 5,000 dollar (£4,000) fine.

The second charge includes a firearm enhancement, or added mandatory penalty, which makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.

“If any one of these three people, Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls, had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” said special prosecutor Andrea Reeb.

“The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set.

“In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

Carmack-Altwies and Reeb will formally file charges with New Mexico’s First Judicial District Court before the end of the month.

