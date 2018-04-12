Alex’s acting agent Gavin Denton-Jones confirmed the news in a statement issued through the Donmar Warehouse theatre.

The actor was best known for his role as Barney Lumsden in the BBC sitcom and its predecessor ‘Twenty Twelve’.

‘W1A’ star Alex Beckett has died at the age of 36.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Alex – a wonderful man and a hugely talented actor,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we kindly ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Alex’s cause of death is not yet known.

He was performing in a production of ‘The Way Of The World’ at the Donmar prior to his death, with the run due to continue until 26 May. However, the remaining shows this week have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

A Donmar spokesperson said: “We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of our dear friend and brilliant actor Alex Beckett, a much-loved member of ‘The Way Of The World’ company. Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Everyone at the Donmar and ‘The Way Of The World’ company are completely devastated by this terribly sad news.

“We have taken the decision to cancel the remaining performances this week, as a mark of respect to Alex, and to give some time to the company, who all loved Alex as a fellow actor, and a friend.”