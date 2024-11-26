Alex Horne Revealed The Guests He’d ‘Love’ To Have On Taskmaster

Jesse Grant via Getty Images for Comedy Central

If you’re a Taskmaster fan, you likely have favourite seasons, tasks and even comedians that have taken part.

Personally? Mike Wozniak and Fern Brady hit my top spots.

Plus, surely the hosts have favourites, too? Guests they’d invite back in a heartbeat and even guests that they dream of inviting into the Taskmaster house?

Well, according to Alex Horne’s recent interview with Radiox host Chris Moyles, there are a few comedians he is keen on getting on the popular show...

Alex Horne’s ideal Taskmaster contestants

After hinting that there’s one guest he would not like to revisit the show, Alex admitted that he still has some dream guests in mind, and that the only thing that’s prevented them so far is timing.

He said: “Stephen Merchant, we’ve talked for a long time. I’d really like Stephen Merchant to do it. Partly, the height with Greg would be nice, but he’s just a very, very funny man.

“I just want people who I don’t know what they’re going to do when they read the task. Richard Ayoade, we’ve come close. French and Saunders, we’ve come close. And so, there’s plenty of people out there who I still want to do it.”

Stephen Merchant is just an inch shorter than Greg at 6′7 has previously stated that he’d be keen to take part in the show.

Earlier this year, the comic said: “I love Taskmaster and I would happily do the show. It’s just finding the time and the time commitment to do it.

“That’s the only problem for me. It’s not that I have anything against doing it. I think it’d be great fun. Of all those sorts of shows, that’s the one that looks both fun and incredibly frustrating. I’d to think of myself as someone who can kind of think laterally, but I definitely can’t.”

Here’s hoping they find the time soon.