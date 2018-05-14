Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Liverpool to pay their respects to toddler Alfie Evans on the day of his funeral.

The 23-month-old, who suffered from a degenerative brain condition, died on April 28 five days after his life-support was turned off.

His parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, had been at the centre of a High Court battle as they attempted to challenge a court ruling allowing Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to withdraw ventilation, after doctors said continued treatment was “not in Alfie’s best interests”.

Crowds gathered outside of Goodison Park, Everton’s football ground, on Tuesday to mark the toddler’s life as the funeral procession travelled through the city.

His father, Tom Evans, had spoken about his desire to one day take his son to watch the team in action. Mourners applauded and threw flowers as the cortege passed by following a private service earlier in the day.