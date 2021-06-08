Alicia Silverstone Goes Full-On Clueless In Her TikTok Debut

Alicia Silverstone ― and, by extension, Cher Horowitz ― is already a hit on TikTok. The actor has joined the video-sharing platform with a recreation of an iconic scene from Clueless. In her debut clip, she appears in a replica of the yellow plaid blazer seen at the start of the 1995 classic as No Doubt’s Just a Girl plays in the background. “Ugh! As if,” Silverstone proclaims, shoving away a teenage boy as in the original film. This time, however, the dismissed teen is played by her real-life 10-year-old son, Bear.

Fans certainly approved of the TikTok tribute. As of Monday afternoon, the clip had received over 6 million likes, while Silverstone’s account had garnered more than 1.6 million followers. Check out the original scene below for comparison: