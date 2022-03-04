Alison Hammond Receives Wave Of Support After Breaking Down In Tears During Obesity Discussion

Alison became emotional as she shared her own experiences of obesity ITV

This Morning viewers sent messages of support to Alison Hammond in their droves on Friday morning, after the presenter broke down in tears during a discussion about obesity.

After speaking to a caller about the subject, Alison became tearful as she spoke to co-host Dermot O’Leary and agony aunt Deidre Sanders about her own experiences and the stigma that still surrounds the condition.

“Can I just say something? Because obviously I’ve had…” she began, pointing out she was already “getting upset”. “I’ve had obesity all my life. And what it is, your regulation system is out of whack. So you can’t control wanting to eat all the time, and stuff like that.

“And a lot of people don’t realise, obesity is a disease. You can’t help wanting to eat all the time.”

Becoming tearful, she continued: “Sorry – I just think people look down on [other] people because they’re so big, and they can’t actually help it. When you’ve actually got a disease, which is obesity, and your regulation system is out of whack, you can’t actually help it.”

The phone in today hit close to home for Alison. Your vulnerability is inspiring, and you are an incredible role model. ❤️



For help and support, please visit: https://t.co/HvtrkWvjH2 pic.twitter.com/Lwk10QMajr — This Morning (@thismorning) March 4, 2022

“Sorry, it really touches me,” she added, before calling on the NHS to take obesity more seriously and offer those affected by it more support.

“The NHS needs to see it as a more serious disease,” the emotional star insisted. “People help people who are anorexic, but they don’t help people who are overweight. And that’s why so many people turn to surgery and things like that, because they don’t know what to do. Sorry, it’s really affected me.”

“It’s so hard,” she concluded. “People don’t realise. I’m so sorry.”

Alison's co-host Dermot O'Leary was at hand to show her support ITV

Shortly after Alison’s tearful moment aired, This Morning hailed her for being vulnerable on air.

“Your vulnerability is inspiring, and you are an incredible role model,” they said.

Alison was also flooded with positive messages from fans, who showed her their support on social media.

This is why I love this woman, straight from the heart, genuine through n through, sending you love babe xxx @AlisonHammond https://t.co/pzGs3Tc7nt — Karen Hillier-Medium/Tarot (@kartarot777) March 4, 2022

Alison is a bloody inspiration for many people. She is incredible for talking so openly about her obesity struggles and the stigma surrounding obesity. She doesn’t need to apologise for crying, shows how hurtful comments and peoples judgements can cut deep. Massive respect ❤️ — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 4, 2022

Don't ever apologise for your emotions Alison!! You are a voice for so many on so many topics. I'm so glad you got actual hugs, I'm sending one virtually too!! Xxx — Karla (@SaffyBun) March 4, 2022

Talking from a big girl myself and have been since childhood, I totally understand where u r coming from. I'm with u gal. U r a beautiful soul ❤ — Jo Frarey (@JoFrarey) March 4, 2022

Alison you are an incredible person and you bring joy to so many people. Thank you for showing your vulnerable side today, you are only human and I hope this will help so many others open up about their weight struggles ❤ — Emma (@EmmaEmmamoly) March 4, 2022

Alison Hammond is a national treasure. It just goes to show even the happiest people can be fighting something deep down. She is absolutely right and judgement needs to stop about appearance, regardless. We need to protect her at all costs!! @AlisonHammond #ThisMorning — Donna 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@donnaazz) March 4, 2022

Alison Hammond is completely right with what’s she’s saying #ThisMorning — Subiraa🌸 (@Subs_123xxx) March 4, 2022

Well done @AlisonHammond for speaking out so brave it's not easy being a big person... #ThisMorning @thismorning — the spark (@sparkloaf26) March 4, 2022

Just every once in a while tv and people resonate with one another. Today with Alison and the caller was one of those heartbreaking moments were we all suddenly felt everyone is human and has feelings, big hugs @AlisonHammond #ThisMorning — Ases01 (@SenoraAses01) March 4, 2022

#ThisMorning Well done to Alison Hammond as a presenter - showing her vulnerability about her weight and obesity has made me see her in a completely different light...really brave and honest to expose her feelings on tv!! Especially in these vacuous times!!! — Kay Hixson (@KhHixson) March 4, 2022

Aaww Alison, you are just a wonderful presenter. Don't apologise for showing your genuine feelings and speaking out. We thank you. ❤️ #ThisMorning @alisonhammond — Mollie J (@JollieMollie) March 4, 2022

oh @AlisonHammond I am with you and have had same problem all my life but let no one put you down as you are beautiful inside out xx #thismorning #obesity — Yvonne S (@ule75) March 4, 2022

Watching Alison Hammond crying on @thismorning has got me today 😭😭 — sophie 💫 (@sophgilman) March 4, 2022

@AlisonHammond thank you for sharing experience on this morning. You are a wonderful human. I have suffered though out my life with my weight. Sending you love x — Laura Duffy (@Dufffy1982) March 4, 2022

@AlisonHammond is fine as she is. Doing well in a job she obviously loves. Ignore the haters - the joke’s on them #ThisMorning @thismorning — Shirley Maria (@antenatalscan) March 4, 2022

Alison Hammond crying on national tele has broken me ❤️ absolute treasure that woman. #ThisMorning — DANIELLE 🌸 (@danielle_07x) March 4, 2022

Alison Hammond is a national treasure we love you queen #ThisMorning — Simon's enemy (@Lucyteaone) March 4, 2022

Last year, Alison shared that she underwent a gastric band operation in 2007, after a “horrible, shameful” incident during an interview with Matt Damon.

However, following the surgery, the former Big Brother star began experiencing complications and “couldn’t keep anything down”, eventually deciding to have the procedure reversed after two years.

“It was really distressing,” she recalled in her autobiography. “I felt as if my body was rejecting the foreign entity inside me and I began to get ill.

“Normally it takes 15 minutes to remove a gastric band, but it took my surgeon an hour and a half because scar tissue had grown around mine so thickly that it was squeezing my stomach shut to the point where I couldn’t eat anything,” Alison added. “Which was why I was always being sick.”

Alison Hammond pictured in London last year after an interview with Lady Gaga Neil Mockford via Getty Images

On her self-image now, Alison wrote: “I may be up and down with my feelings when it comes to weight, but I mean it when I say that I love being big.

“I love myself and I love my largeness; I don’t look in the mirror and think, ‘Oh, no, I’m so fat’. I look in the mirror and think, ‘I’m beautiful, man. I look so good. I look fire’.”

This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV.

