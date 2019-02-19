When it comes to Sunday roasts, many of us have our preferences. Some like theirs swimming in gravy, others have a very high ratio of roast potatoes to meat – but when one man shared his love of baked beans on his roast dinner, he quickly learned he was on his own.

This roast dinner is all beans, no greens: comprising of chicken, roast potatoes, carrots, no fewer than five Yorkshire puddings, lashings of gravy and a baked bean centrepiece. To add insult to injury, the caption on the photo seems to imply the beans are also cold.