Global drugs company Allergan is recalling contraceptive pills in the US after it admitted that a packaging error had left users at risk of “unintended pregnancy”.
The company - which has its headquarters in Dublin - revealed that four placebo pills had been wrongly placed at the start of the Taytulla pill packs instead of active capsules.
In a correctly-packaged pack of Taytulla, the maroon-coloured placebo capsules, which do not correct hormones, come at the end of the contraceptive pill cycle.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Allergan said the packaging error “may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy”, with the faulty packs distributed nationwide.
“The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order,” it continued, adding that patients who believe they could be pregnant as a result of the mistake should contact their doctor.
The company is recalling all sample packs of Taytulla that expire in May 2019 and have the lot number ##5620706.
Allergan told US news website STAT that an investigation had been completed at the company’s packaging site.
“Given the nature of the issue, controls and inspections in place on the packaging line, the recall is limited to one lot of Taytulla,” a spokesperson reportedly said.
“At this time, no other units with the defect have been identified within the lot or within any other Taytulla lot.”
When approached by HuffPost UK for comment, Allergan UK reiterated the same statement from the US.