Global drugs company Allergan is recalling contraceptive pills in the US after it admitted that a packaging error had left users at risk of “unintended pregnancy”.

The company - which has its headquarters in Dublin - revealed that four placebo pills had been wrongly placed at the start of the Taytulla pill packs instead of active capsules.

In a correctly-packaged pack of Taytulla, the maroon-coloured placebo capsules, which do not correct hormones, come at the end of the contraceptive pill cycle.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Allergan said the packaging error “may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy”, with the faulty packs distributed nationwide.