Amazon's Prime Day Is Coming Soon — Here's Everything You Need To Know

We've got all the info you'll need to start saving, from start and end dates, to how to sign up and even some early deals.
Amazon

If you’re looking to buy some beauty, tech, home, or kids items this year, chances are you’re already wincing at the thought of paying full-price for them all (the cozzie livs comes for us all).

Thankfully, Amazon UK is set to launch its Prime Day deals soon ― on the 16th and 17th of July, those with an Amazon Prime account will be able to access thousands of bargains.

If you’re unsure how to get the most out of the day, though, these steps should cover you:

Amazon UK
Make sure you have Amazon Prime
You won't be able to access the site's deals without being, or becoming, a Prime member. If you haven't joined already, click the button on the site before entering your details — not only will you be able to enjoy Prime Day deals, but you'll get early access to other offers, unlimited fast delivery on millions of items, instant access to Prime Video, and more.
Amazon
Enjoy your 30-day free trial
New members will be able to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits for 30 days free of charge (after that, the monthly fees will kick in). It costs £8.99 a month, or £95 for a year you can cancel whenever you like!
Stefan_Alfonso via Getty Images
Keep an eye on the time!
The deals run from 12.01 am on Tuesday 16 July and end at 11.59 pm on Wednesday 17 July. Make sure you don't miss your shot at saving some cash we'll post an article containing all the best last-minute Amazon deals on the final day of the sale!
Amazon
And keep an eye out for early deals, like this 5.5-litre air fryer that's 45% off...
Price: £59.99 (originally £109.99)
Amazon
You can get 35% off this Shark vacuum cleaner too!
Price: £199.00 (originally £299.99)
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
We've sworn by Sally Hansen's cuticle removal gel for years now — nab yours while it's 32% off!
Price: £5.44 (originally £7.99)
Amazon
It's a good time for parents, too, with 55% off this LCD drawing tablet...
Price: £8.99 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
A better-than-half-price deal on this Play-Doh Ultimate Ice-Cream Truck playset...
Price: £49.39 (originally £99.99)
Amazon
And 36% off this (bloody massive) 90-litre Joseph Joseph laundry seperator.
It'll make grey-hued polo shirts a thing of the past!
Price: £69.99 (originally £110.00)
Amazon / Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Sort your midweek meals for 27% less with Dishoom's as-good-as-takeaway cookbook.
Having tried it ourselves, we can honestly say it's one of three recipe books we actually use on busy weeknights.
Price: £18.90 for a hardcover copy (originally £26.00)
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
I'm snapping this cult-status Bio-Oil up while it's 39% off.
My sister swore by the cult-status Bio-Oil to prevent stretch marks during her pregancy. I've never had a kid myself, but it's helped to even my own tiger stripes out a lot.
Price: £14.57 (originally £23.99)
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed
Nab this BaByliss hot air styler for 20% less than you'd usually pay!
If (like us) you never have time to both dry AND style your hair, this far-cheaper-than-a-nameless-viral-brand hot air styler is here to tackle both tasks at once.
Price: £39.97 (originally £50.00)
Amazon
There's 52% off this bumper pack of 80 Finish Powerball Infinity Shine dishwasher tablets.
At what age does a dishwasher tablet deal start to become the highlight of your week? Because that's exactly how old I am now.
Price: £12.98 for 80 tablets (originally £27.00)
Amazon
This 42%-off Eco Egg will replace your laundry powder for at least 70 washes and smells of blossoms.
Price: £6.99 (originally £11.99)
Valeza Bakolli / BuzzFeed / Amazon
And enjoy an unbelievabubble (sorry) 34% off this SodaStream Art!
Price: £94.95 (originally £134.99)
Amy Glover / BuzzFeed
COSRX's hydrating, smoothing Snail 92 cream is 52% off — it saved my dry skin.
TikTokers and dermatologists alike still aren't over this viral product. I for one will be stocking up on the stuff while it's on sale — it saved my dry skin.
Price: £12.92 (originally £27.00)
Amazon
Don't have a Ring video doorbell yet? Fix that while it's half off.
Price: £49.99 (originally £99.99)
Amazon
The same goes for this 61%-off Blink outdoor security camera!
It offers a staggering two-year battery life.
Price: £34.99 (originally £89.99)
Amazon
This Flash Speed Mop starter kit comes with eight dry pads, 16 wet ones, and a handle; all for 22% off!
Ah, the Flash Speed Mop — hero to anyone who needs to clean their kitchen floor on the reg, but doesn't have the time to whip out a wet mop.
Price: £19.50 (originally £25.00)
Amazon
Check back on Amazon Prime Day for even bigger, better deals on more items!
Just make sure you're an Amazon Prime member first.
