This Shark Vacuum Transformed My Grotty Carpets, And Now Has £150 Off In Amazon's Spring Sale

When another weekly clean of our always dusty flat ended with me and my boyfriend yet again having to pick up fluff and hair from the bedroom carpet by hand, we were delighted when the lovely people at Shark offered to send us their latest hi-tech model — the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner.

We’ve had it for about six months now, and — as sad as it sounds — I can safely say it’s quite honestly my favourite possession. Best of all, you can currently get your very own Shark Stratos for £299.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale — a £150 saving on its usual price of £449.99.

Not yet convinced? Read on for my in-depth review, disgusting before and after pics, and links to all the other discounted Shark vacuums in the Amazon Spring Sale.

The transformation of my vile carpets

Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK I might as well just let these before and after pictures do all the talking...

No — you’re not seeing things, it quite literally looks like my carpets have been professionally cleaned! Considering our old vacuum yielded just about as much suction as you’d expect from a toddler sucking air through a straw, it’s safe to say that the sheer power of the Stratos has been pretty mind-blowing.

In a bid to tackle the hairy bits on top of the carpet, I put the vacuum on high-power mode. Immediately, it not only cleared the obvious bits of fluff, but also pulled up hair and dust that was clearly so deeply embedded in the carpet we hadn’t even known it was there. And I’m absolutely disgusted to admit that the below image is what I was faced with after going over the whole room.

Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK BRB just gonna go and bleach my feet!

Next, I used the Multi-Surface Tool to just give the carpets an overall clean, and then converted the vacuum to handheld mode to tackle any dust build-up by the skirting boards and bedside tables. In just half an hour, the carpets looked brand new.

Aside from totally transforming my bedroom, it’s just an all-round great vacuum to have for around the home. It easily glides from carpets to hard floors, and I’ve even used it in handheld mode to tackle the sofa.

Georgia Lockstone / HuffPost UK More before and after pics that leave me feeling very exposed...

Swap out your bog-standard vacuum for a swanky Shark



If you like what you’ve seen, then you can get yourself the very same Stratos model. It comes with three additional attachments, and can also easily be transformed into a handheld cleaner at the click of a button.

Boasting a cordless design and removable battery pack, a clever Clean Sense IQ sensor that automatically detects an increase in dirt levels, and excellent anti hair-wrap technology, the Stratos is the latest hi-tech offering in Shark’s impressive range of vacuums.

Still not sure if you can justify the price? Don’t worry — although the Stratos is the latest model in Shark’s cordless vacuum range, the slightly older models still all pack a powerful punch when it comes to tackling hair, dust, and dirt. And many of them have been discounted by as much as 45% for the Amazon Spring Sale.