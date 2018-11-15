Amazon And TK Maxx Found Selling Animal Fur As Fake Fur

Amazon and TK Maxx are among a number of retailers to have been found unwittingly selling items with real animal fur as faux fur, a BBC Watchdog investigation has found. The consumer programme tested a number of clothes and accessories bought from high street and online retailers that have a clear anti-fur policy and discovered items made with the fur of rabbits, foxes, dogs and raccoons. TK Maxx was found to be selling a handbag made with fox fur and a pair of shoes made with raccoon dog fur. Amazon was found to be selling “faux fur” bobble hats made with racoon dog fur and Missy Empire, a fashion label was selling shoes with rabbit fur. A jumper purchased at an AX Paris outlet store also turned out to be made with rabbit fur.

BBC

Ebay was found to be selling a bobble hat with raccoon fur. Presenter Steph McGovern said: “If you’ve bought something from a store that makes a big deal about having a no fur policy, the last thing you expect is to find out your new jumper is actually the real thing. And you might be walking round wearing a dead rabbit.” Though fur farming is banned in the UK, it’s not illegal to import fur from other countries. However, widespread concern over animal cruelty has led to real fur all but disappearing from most high street stores.

BBC