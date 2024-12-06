Amber Heard in 2019 via Associated Press

Amber Heard is expanding her family.

On Thursday, the Aquaman star, who is already a mom to a three-year-old daughter named Oonagh Paige, announced via her rep that she’s expecting her second child.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” the actor’s rep

told People.“Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Amber welcomed Oonagh Paige in April 2021, which she announced months later in an Instagram post.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote.

The Pineapple Express actor added in the post that her daughter’s birth marked “the beginning of the rest of my life”.

Amber’s pregnancy news comes nearly two years after her highly publicised legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp was finally settled.

While Amber has kept her life as a mother largely under wraps, she shared a rare glimpse of Oonagh Paige in an Instagram post earlier this year.

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy),” she captioned the post alongside a snapshot of her feeding her daughter on the set of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.