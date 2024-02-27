Here Are The Signs Of Cushing's Syndrome After Amy Schumer's Diagnosis

Bravo via Getty Images

Amy Schumer has recently been diagnosed with a condition called Cushing’s Syndrome.

The comedian’s diagnosis came after she noted comments about her appearance following an interview on The Tonight Show earlier in the week.

She wrote in an Instagram post that her “puffier than normal” face was due to endometriosis.

After the show aired, Jessica Yellin, founder of the newsletter News Not Noise, reached out to the Trainwreck star. Yellin then interviewed Amy, who revealed that the comments led to her being diagnosed with the condition.

She said she was in “MRI machines four hours at a time” after reading the comments, only to find out that her “puffier” face was the result of Cushing’s Syndrome ― not endometriosis, which she had previously suspected.

“There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery

or removal of adrenal glands,” the comedian shared.

“I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy [which] was the greatest news imaginable.”

But what causes Cushing’s Syndrome, and what are its symptoms..?

Cushing’s Syndrome happens due to too much cortisol

Cushing’s Syndrome occurs when someone has too much of a hormone called cortisol.

This often happens when a person takes a lot of steroid injections, as these contain synthetic cortisol. It can also occur without the addition of synthetic cortisol, thanks to a tumour in either the brain’s pituitary gland or the kidney’s adrenal gland, though this is rarer.

“Lots of things can cause similar symptoms to Cushing’s syndrome, so it’s a good idea to get checked [if you notice symptoms] to find out what the problem is,” the NHS says.

What are the symptoms of Cushing’s Syndrome?

The NHS says that symptoms can include increased fat on the chest and abdomen, while the arms and legs remain slender. Additionally, individuals may notice a build-up of fat on the back of the neck and shoulders, commonly referred to as a “buffalo hump”.

Another characteristic of the condition is a red, puffy, rounded face, along with skin that bruises easily and shows large purple stretch marks.

Weakness in the upper arms and thighs may also occur, sometimes accompanied by a decreased sex drive and potential fertility issues.

Depression and mood swings are common among sufferers, and those with Cushing’s Syndrome can experience high blood pressure.

“See a GP if you have symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome, especially if you’re taking steroids,” the NHS says, warning you should “not stop taking your medicine without getting medical advice.”