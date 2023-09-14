Getty/Shutterstock

This article was originally published in July 2021, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s death.

It’s undeniable that Amy Winehouse was the very epitome of a modern-day icon.

The music legend – who died in 2011 at the age of 27 – began her music career in the early 2000s with her debut album Frank, winning herself a legion of fans with her hilarious one-liners, unique charm and, of course, that incomparable voice.

A few years later, follow-up album Back To Black put her on the map internationally, and with it came a new look made up of her signature pin-up tattoos, thick-winged eyeliner and that towering beehive, which only grew taller and taller as her profile grew.

In the short time she was in the public eye, Amy made a huge impact on popular culture and the music industry, and it’s not hard to imagine that, had she not died so young, she’d have continued to do so as her career flourished.

So, on what would have been the one-of-a-kind singer’s 40th birthday, we’re looking back at 30 snaps of Amy Winehouse to remind us what an icon she truly was...

2003

Amy posing in Camden in February 2003. Her debut album Frank would be released six months later.

Rick Smee via Getty Images

Amy Winehouse performing in London to promote her first album. Although she’s obviously renowned for her unique vocal stylings, it’s sometimes forgotten that she was also a skilled guitarist.

Ian Dickson via Getty Images

2004

Amy performing at the Brit Awards nominations launch in January 2004. That year, she was nominated for two Brits – British Female Solo Artist and British Urban Act.

Brian Rasic via Getty Images

The same week she was nominated for two Brit Awards, Amy also performed for fans at an HMV event in London.

Tim Whitby via Getty Images

Amy at a photo-shoot in Rotterdam in March 2004. While she was still a little way off the version of Amy Winehouse that would take the world by storm, the visual transformation was definitely slowly beginning.

Rob Verhorst via Getty Images

Amy made a guest appearance on TRL in March 2004, one of her earliest UK television appearances.

Anthony Harvey - PA Images via Getty Images

In May 2004, Amy scooped her first major awards win, when her single Stronger Than Me was named Best Contemporary Song at the Ivor Novellos.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Amy performed at Glastonbury multiple times throughout her career. Years before she would become a major draw on the Pyramid stage, she made her low-key debut on one of the smaller stages in June 2004. She was 20 years old at the time.

Hayley Madden via Getty Images

It was a busy summer all-round for Amy in 2004, with multiple festival appearances, including this performance at Cannizaro Park Festival in July of that year.

Bruno Vincent via Getty Images

A month after Glastonbury, she also made her debut at V Festival, performing a string of tracks from Frank.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

As well as an Ivor Novello win, Frank was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize in 2004, alongside The Zutons, whose track Valerie she would cover years later.

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Amy posing with Jamelia – a fellow Mercury nominee – on the red carpet at the Q Awards in October 2004.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

2005

While writing and recording the follow-up to Frank, Amy kept a lower profile, but put in an appearance at the Brits in February 2005.

JMEnternational via Getty Images

2006

Back To Black was released in October 2006, and with it came a new image for Amy. Here she is sporting the look she became synonymous with, displaying her many tattoos and sporting a beehive at the Q Awards.

Jo Hale via Getty Images

A performance on Later With Jools Holland two weeks after Back To Black’s release would help boost the profile of both the album and Amy herself.

Andre Csillag/Shutterstock

Amy performed a hometown show at Camden Town’s Koko in November 2006.

Simone Joyner via Getty Images

2007

By January 2007, Amy Winehouse’s music was everywhere, and so was the woman herself. That month, she made an appearance at the South Bank Show Awards.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Amy turned heads on the red carpet of the 2007 Brit Awards. That night, she took home her first Brit for Best British Female, and was nominated for Best British Album.

Gianfranco Calcagno via Getty Images

Amy also delivered a memorable performance of her signature hit Rehab during the show.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Having conquered the UK, Amy flew overseas in March 2007 to give her first ever performance in Los Angeles.

Gregory Bojorquez via Getty Images

Back on home soil, here’s Amy getting cheeky with photographers at a special show in Bristol in April 2007.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Now one of the most recognisable figures in British music, Amy returned to Glastonbury in June 2007, this time performing on the famous Pyramid Stage.

CARL DE SOUZA via Getty Images

Amy delivered one of her most iconic performances at the MTV EMAs in 2007, sporting her biggest beehive to date and a denim dress.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

2008

Amy switched up her image at the beginning of 2008, when she was pictured with a bleach-blonde new do.

Will via Getty Images

One of Amy’s most memorable moments ever was at the 2008 Grammys. The star was not allowed to travel to the event due to visa issues, so performed You Know I’m No Good via video-link.

After the performance, the then-24-year-old was announced as the recipient of Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Best New Artist alongside two other awards.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

Amy gave her third Glastonbury performance in June 2008.

Frantzesco Kangaris/EPA/Shutterstock

That same year she also returned to V Festival, where we’re surprised to see that despite her huge profile at this point, she was actually third from top billing, behind The Verve and Kings Of Leon.

Danny Martindale via Getty Images

2009

It was heavily rumoured that Amy Winehouse would join Mark Ronson on stage at the Brits in February 2009, but due to her turbulent personal life, the media was curious as to whether she would actually show.

Of course, she did, and gave an iconic rendition of their collaboration, Valerie.

JMEnternational via Getty Images

2010

A year later, Amy was a surprise guest when Mark performed at London’s 100 Club.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Posing with Tony Bennett in July 2010, after his concert at the Royal Albert Hall. The pair went on to collaborate on a cover of Body And Soul.