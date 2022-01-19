Andre Leon Talley Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Former Vogue creative director Andre Leon Talley has died at the age of 73.

The “indomitable” fashion designer and journalist died on Tuesday in New York, a statement from his representatives confirmed.

Advertisement

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear friend and client, the indomitable Andre Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York,” TAA PR said.

“Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, long time creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.

Advertisement

“Over the past five decades as an international icon was a close confidant of Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Paloma Picasso and he had a penchant for discovering, nurturing and celebrating young designers”.

Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

As a fashion journalist, he worked at Women’s Wear Daily and Vogue and was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe.

Advertisement

His byline also appeared in other publications including Vanity Fair, HG and Interview, and he was the editor of Numero Russia.

Tributes have poured in from the fashion industry and beyond.

Oh Andre! Heaven is going to be too fabulous now. Sir! You blessed us with your charm, wit, and taste for the exceptional. You'll shine so brightly from the heavens that we'll know what true stardom looks like. We'll gaze up at you always. In awe. And with gratitude. pic.twitter.com/7lLyUkSp2n — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 19, 2022

RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King ❤️ 📸@etnow pic.twitter.com/A6d2eA1m39 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 19, 2022

I’m sorry to say the extraordinary #AndreLeonTalley has died. He was such a force, & believed in the magic of Fashion & its illusions with all his being. His life was a saga of great highs, great lows, the dramatic, the ridiculous, and the endless pursuit of beauty. Love & RIP. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 19, 2022

I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 19, 2022

I'm so sad to hear that my friend, the incredible #AndreLeonTalley, has passed away. He was a legendary figure in fashion and a walking encyclopedia of knowledge. pic.twitter.com/CXRo3wyofg — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) January 19, 2022

Actress and supermodel Milla Jovovich lamented the loss of a “force of nature” in her tribute and said she felt “lucky” to have encountered him multiple times in her career.

“Andre Leon Talley was such an incredible artist, but he was also one of the most genuinely wonderful humans I’ve ever met,” she said.

Advertisement

“Always there with the most beautiful smile and open arms, he was so sweet and kind, always so gracious and I imagine the term ‘fierce’ was coined after meeting him.

“I feel so lucky to have been embraced in his warm glow so many times in my career, because good people are few and far between in this business and you’re much more likely to meet a scowl when going places than his ever present, all encompassing loveliness.

“I send you so much love Andre. It was an honor and a privilege”.

Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg said no one was “grander and more soulful”.

Sharing a picture of him she wrote: “Good bye darling Andre.

“No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did…no one was grander and more soulful than you were

“The world will be less joyful. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much”.

US costume designer Arianne Phillips, known for her work on films including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, said Talley was a “larger than life icon”.

She wrote on Instagram: “Andre Leon Talley trailblazer ,dapper gentleman , fashion editor ,writer, journalist with a singular voice -his witty repartee , larger than life icon .

“Always so kind and funny , his contribution to fashion and culture is one for the history books . Such sad news to hear of his passing. Rest In Power Andre”.

Advertisement