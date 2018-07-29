Andrew Brady Hits Back At ‘Inaccurate’ Reports About Caroline Flack Split

Rex Andrew and Caroline earlier this year

Andrew began his lengthy post by slamming “stories, half truths and lies [that] have been circulated in the media by various parties and are to a large extent inaccurate”. “One ex-girlfriend and another girl have chosen to go to the press to divulge stories that were embellished,” he wrote. “For the record I saw one for a few dates and one for a number of weeks. “Lack of trust was a major factor in my decision to end these short relationships. Thankfully this has proven to be a good decision based on the fact they both sold stories on me. “My relationship with Caroline will always remain special to me, we were deeply in love, as proven by the level of commitment from the early stage of our relationship. “For reasons personal to us, we mutually decided it was going to be very difficult to sustain a long term relationship, but was more about our personalities than our actions. Our relationship will remain special in my life, a part I will never forget.”

Wishing his ex well, he added: “Caroline knows I wish her every success and hope one day she can find happiness. Also my regards to her parents and family who made me feel special and part of their family. “I am far from perfect but I have learned a great lesson in how those human imperfections can be blown out of all proportion. “The stress has taken its toll on myself as well as my family and friends. I would like to thank my parents, my sister and my friends. “You certainly learn who your true friends are when going through the kind of experience I have. “I am trying my hardest to move on with my life and put all the stress behind me. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for your kind words and support.” Caroline and Andrew’s whirlwind romance began when they met in February, just weeks after he had left the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

He soon moved into her London pad and in April, they announced their engagement via social media. Caroline also had Andrew’s initials tattooed on her wrist. The break-up came less than a week after Cosmopolitan published an open letter from Caroline to Andrew, describing her former fiancé as “the one I’ve been waiting for”. She wrote: “People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you’ve known them your whole life. That’s what it felt like when I met you. I’ll never forget seeing you walk into the restaurant – tall, with a smile 10 miles wide, not just for me but for everyone in there. Talking to you was effortless. “There were no first-date nerves – just two people laughing and getting to know each other until the early hours. It was how all first dates should be. “Two days later, you turned up at my door with a teddy bear from Harrods, just like my first crush all those years ago. And, well, you’ve never left. “We laugh until we cry. I’ve never had that before – with anyone. Every other relationship I’ve had has only been about love, but with you it’s about friendship, too. It’s what I’ve been looking for.”