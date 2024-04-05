Andrew Scott Has A Rather Blunt Message For Anyone Still Hung Up On Fleabag's 'Hot Priest'

Andrew Scott at the premiere of Netflix's "Ripley". Michael Buckner via Getty Images

The Irish actor joined Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit comedy in its second season, where his character (known among fans as the “Hot Priest”) became a stand-out within the show.

Advertisement

However, for anyone still hung up on his Fleabag performance in 2024, Andrew has a rather blunt message.

Andrew Scott as seen in the second season of Fleabag BBC

“Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying” he said with a laugh, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life.”

He added: “It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now. pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside.”

Advertisement

Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching #Fleabag. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ki82src9Pq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 4, 2024

Andrew is currently starring in the much-hyped Netflix miniseries Ripley, which debuted on the streaming platform earlier this week.

Based on the Patricia Highsmith crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley (which was previously adapted for the big screen back in 1999), Netflix’s film noir-inspired co-stars Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn and John Malcovich, and has already received mostly positive reviews from critics.

Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn and Andrew Scott in Ripley NETFLIX

Back in 2019, Andrew teased that he and his Fleabag co-star Phoebe were talking about another potential project together.

Advertisement