Andrew Scott Has A Rather Blunt Message For Anyone Still Hung Up On Fleabag's 'Hot Priest'

While Andrew Scott’s impressive CV includes roles in Sherlock, the James Bond franchise, the heart-warming Pride and the truly devastating All Of Us Strangers, to many of us, he’ll always be known for his performance as the priest in Fleabag.
The Irish actor joined Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit comedy in its second season, where his character (known among fans as the “Hot Priest”) became a stand-out within the show.
However, for anyone still hung up on his Fleabag performance in 2024, Andrew has a rather blunt message.
“Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying” he said with a laugh, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.
“Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life.”
He added: “It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now. pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside.”
Andrew is currently starring in the much-hyped Netflix miniseries Ripley, which debuted on the streaming platform earlier this week.
Based on the Patricia Highsmith crime novel The Talented Mr. Ripley (which was previously adapted for the big screen back in 1999), Netflix’s film noir-inspired co-stars Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn and John Malcovich, and has already received mostly positive reviews from critics.
Back in 2019, Andrew teased that he and his Fleabag co-star Phoebe were talking about another potential project together.
The pair were already friends before they worked together on the award-winning show, having acted alongside one another in a West End play a decade earlier.