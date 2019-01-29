NEWS

Andy Murray Reveals Hip Surgery Recovery On Instagram

Tennis star, Andy Murray, has posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed alongside an x-ray after hip resurfacing. He has previously announced that 2019 will likely be his year of retirement.

