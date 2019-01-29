NEWS Andy Murray Reveals Hip Surgery Recovery On Instagram Tennis star, Andy Murray, has posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed alongside an x-ray after hip resurfacing. He has previously announced that 2019 will likely be his year of retirement. More Videos All You Need To Know For Tuesday’s Brexit Vote Brazen Art Thief Strolls Out Of Gallery With Mass Fish Death In Australia’s Record-Breaking Speedboat Killer Jack Shepherd Jailed In Georgia HS2 Archaeologists Find Remains Of Captain Matthew