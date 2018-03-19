Andy Murray Gets A Rude Awakening As Victim Of Michael McIntyre Sport Relief Prank

The comedian gave Andy a very rude awakening when he surprised him with a special edition of his ‘Midnight Gameshow’, in aid of Sport Relief .

As brilliant as he is at tennis, Andy Murray isn’t exactly famed for his sense of humour, so Michael McIntyre must have been feeling particularly brave when he selected the sports star as the victim in his latest prank.

Fans of Michael’s ‘Big Show’ will be familiar with the sketch, which sees him creep into the bedrooms of (specially selected) sleeping members of public, before flicking on the lights and enlisting them as surprise contestants in an impromptu gameshow.

And, in aid of this year’s Sport Relief appeal, Michael has filmed a celebrity special featuring Andy.

In a preview of the segment, which airs in full as part of this Friday’s (23 March) telethon, the tennis pro isn’t exactly overjoyed to see Michael standing at the end of his bed.

Watch Andy get the shock of his life in the video below...