Andy Murray Gets A Rude Awakening As Victim Of Michael McIntyre Sport Relief Prank

As brilliant as he is at tennis, Andy Murray isn’t exactly famed for his sense of humour, so Michael McIntyre must have been feeling particularly brave when he selected the sports star as the victim in his latest prank.
The comedian gave Andy a very rude awakening when he surprised him with a special edition of his ‘Midnight Gameshow’, in aid of Sport Relief.
Fans of Michael’s ‘Big Show’ will be familiar with the sketch, which sees him creep into the bedrooms of (specially selected) sleeping members of public, before flicking on the lights and enlisting them as surprise contestants in an impromptu gameshow.
And, in aid of this year’s Sport Relief appeal, Michael has filmed a celebrity special featuring Andy.
In a preview of the segment, which airs in full as part of this Friday’s (23 March) telethon, the tennis pro isn’t exactly overjoyed to see Michael standing at the end of his bed.
Watch Andy get the shock of his life in the video below...
The Sport Relief telethon will be presented by Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Ore Oduba, Paddy McGuinness, Claudia Winkleman and Freddie Flintoff, and will come live from Salford for the first time.
It will also see footballers Alex Scott, Chris Kamara and David Ginola take to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ floor for a special edition of the ballroom competition.
Other highlights on the night include ‘Celebrity Boxing’, where presenter Helen Skelton will take on Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow, and Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews will go up against footballer Wayne Bridges in the ring.
Sport Relief airs at 7pm on Friday 23 March on BBC One.