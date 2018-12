POLITICS

Andy Serkis Reprises Gollum Role As Theresa May For A People’s Vote

Actor and director Andy Serkis has parodied Theresa May in a video in favour of a People's Vote. Serkis reprises the role of Gollum/Smeagol, the schizophrenic character from The Lord of the Rings as May struggles between her EU withdrawal agreement and handing the vote over to the people.