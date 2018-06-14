Angelina Jolie Blasts 'Deplorable' And 'Misleading' Leak Of Custody Documents

Angelina Jolie has issued a response after court documents relating to her children were leaked and reported on in the press.
Earlier this week, it was reported that, according to the documents, the ‘Girl, Interrupted’ star could lose sole custody of her six children if they are not granted more time with their father, fellow actor Brad Pitt.
In a statement released via her spokesperson, Angelina has now criticised the leak, branding the situation “misleading”, “unfair” and “deplorable”.
The statement read (via People): “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately.
“It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”
Brad and Angelina announced they had ended their relationship in 2016. During their time together, they welcomed four children, while he also became the legal father of her two adopted children, Maddox and Zahara.
In a joint statement released after the divorce announcement, the couple said: ”The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.
“The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”