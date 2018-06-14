Angelina Jolie Blasts 'Deplorable' And 'Misleading' Leak Of Custody Documents

Angelina Jolie has issued a response after court documents relating to her children were leaked and reported on in the press.

Earlier this week, it was reported that, according to the documents, the ‘Girl, Interrupted’ star could lose sole custody of her six children if they are not granted more time with their father, fellow actor Brad Pitt.

In a statement released via her spokesperson, Angelina has now criticised the leak, branding the situation “misleading”, “unfair” and “deplorable”.