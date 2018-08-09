Brad Pitt has issued a statement in response to claims that Angelina Jolie is seeking “formal child support” from him.

Earlier this week, Angelina’s attorneys claimed in leaked court documents that while the former couple had “informal arrangements” relating to child support after their split, Brad has not contributed in a “meaningful way”, and thus not held up his end of the agreement.

Her representative said in a statement: “The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”