Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Has Wild 1-Word Takeaway From Dancing With The Stars Experience

Convicted scammer Anna Delvey made a dramatic exit from Dancing With The Stars this week, raising eyebrows with the one-word truth bomb she dropped on her way out.

After being let go in the first elimination round, co-host Julianne Hough asked what Anna had learned from her experience.

The social media star – who served a nearly four-year prison sentence for defrauding a slew of wealthy New York friends while pretending to be a posh European heiress – paused for a second before blurting out: “Nothing!”

While some on social media called Delvey’s answer straight up “disrespectful”, others praised the con artist for her bluntness.

Her publicist, Kelly Cutrone, posted a clip of the show on Instagram Stories and agreed, saying she admired her client’s “I [couldn’t] give two [fucks] flex”.

In a separate post, Cutrone, a former reality TV personality, wrote: “We love and support [Delvey]. Most honest and iconic answers ever. The way I appreciate her ability to not give [a fuck].”

“Down with Media Training,” she added. “Cheerlead for the Truth.”