Entertainmentuktvrealitywe love tvDancing With the Stars

Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Has Wild 1-Word Takeaway From Dancing With The Stars Experience

The fraudster has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the US version of Strictly Come Dancing.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

Anna Delvey performing on Dancing With The Stars
Anna Delvey performing on Dancing With The Stars
Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Convicted scammer Anna Delvey made a dramatic exit from Dancing With The Stars this week, raising eyebrows with the one-word truth bomb she dropped on her way out.

After being let go in the first elimination round, co-host Julianne Hough asked what Anna had learned from her experience.

The social media star – who served a nearly four-year prison sentence for defrauding a slew of wealthy New York friends while pretending to be a posh European heiress – paused for a second before blurting out: “Nothing!”

While some on social media called Delvey’s answer straight up “disrespectful”, others praised the con artist for her bluntness.

Her publicist, Kelly Cutrone, posted a clip of the show on Instagram Stories and agreed, saying she admired her client’s “I [couldn’t] give two [fucks] flex”.

In a separate post, Cutrone, a former reality TV personality, wrote: “We love and support [Delvey]. Most honest and iconic answers ever. The way I appreciate her ability to not give [a fuck].”

“Down with Media Training,” she added. “Cheerlead for the Truth.”

Delvey hasn’t spoken elsewhere about her dismissal from Dancing With The Stars and did not return HuffPost’s request for comment.

|
Submit a tip
Close

What's Hot