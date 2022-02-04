Anna Firth Pays Tribute To David Amess As She Wins Southend West

Tory MP Anna Firth attends the Southend West by-election result on February 04, 2022. John Keeble via Getty Images

The new MP for Southend West described Sir David Amess as “truly exceptional” after winning his old seat.

Anna Firth won the Essex seat last night following a by-election triggered by the killing of Amess.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats chose not to contest the seat, allowing the Tory candidate a comfortable win with 86 per cent of the vote.

It comes after Amess was killed at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15 during a constituency surgery.

The 69-year-old had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Firth, a qualified barrister, vowed to “work tirelessly to build on everything” achieved by Amess during his lengthy tenure.

“It is the honour of my life to represent the people of Southend West and the place where I was born,” she told supporters.

Against a stage backdrop of “Southend City” branding – a reminder of Amess’ posthumous success in seeing the area’s status upgraded – Firth described him as “a truly exceptional MP”.

“He was a friend to all and had a huge impact on everyone who lives here,” she added.

“For Sir David’s family and his friends tonight will be a sad and painful day and I would like to pay tribute to Lady Amess and their children. We are thinking of you tonight.”

The by-election, which was contested by a number of fringe parties and independent candidates, drew a turnout of 24 per cent – a figure just below that of the Batley and Spen contest in 2016, which was held in similar circumstances after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed.

Congratulations @Anna_Firth on election as MP for Southend West — Thérèse Coffey #GetBoostedNow #BookYourBooster (@theresecoffey) February 4, 2022

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David. The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 last year.