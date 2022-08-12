Anne Heche Dies After Being Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche, shown here at the Directors Guild of America Awards last March in Beverly Hills. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Actor Anne Heche died on Friday, after succumbing to injuries from a car crash days earlier, according to friends.

She was 53 years old.

Her friend, Nancy Davis, revealed the news in a memorial post on Instagram, writing: “Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend Anne Heche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared.”

Heche was severely burned when she crashed into a Los Angeles home in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5. Shortly after the crash, her car burst into flames, which took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish, according to NBC News.

She was taken to a hospital and initially listed in critical condition, then she reportedly fell into a coma August 8.

After Heche’s accident, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation into the actor for allegedly driving under the influence and fleeing from an earlier hit-and-run, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police confirmed to the Times that they obtained a search warrant to test the actor’s blood alcohol level.

LAPD confirmed to TMZ on August 11 that Heche had cocaine in her system during the accident.

“In preliminary testing, the blood draw revealed the presence of drugs,” the LAPD statement said. “The case is being investigated as felony DUI traffic collision.”

In her 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy, Heche discussed her traumatic upbringing and the mental health issues that arose in her adult years.

“I’m not crazy,” she told Barbara Walters during an interview with ABC News. “But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family, and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.”

Heche’s acting career began in 1987 when she starred in the long-running soap opera Another World” In 1991, she won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama series for the show. She has appeared in numerous movies, including the 1996 film The Juror, the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1998′s Six Days Seven Nights, 1997′s Donnie Brasco and the 2002 thriller John Q.