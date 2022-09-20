Anne Hegerty Defends Holly Willoughby And Phillip Schofield Following ‘Queue Jump’ Accusations

Anne Hegerty has jumped to the defence of fellow ITV stars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after the This Morning presenters faced accusations of “queue jumping” during their visit to see the Queen lying in state.
The Chase star, who is also known by her quiz show persona The Governess, called critics of the pair “extremely rude”, as ITV bosses also insisted they did not “jump the queue” and had attended to film a segment due to air during Tuesday’s This Morning and were there to report on the event as media.
Anne tweeted: “My understanding is that Holly and Phil weren’t in a VIP line, they were in a press line and about to do a piece to camera.”
As she responded to those criticising the pair, Anne said: “You’re all being extremely rude.”
Replying to one person, she tweeted: “I am simply pointing out that two people did not do the bad thing everyone is assuming they did.”
She also clarified later: “Yes, I was wrong about them doing a piece to camera from Westminster Hall. But I was right that they were there to work. They were being escorted from one part of the hall to another by people whose job it is to escort those with media accreditation.”
Over the weekend, This Morning bosses released a statement, defending Phillip and Holly’s visit to the Queen lying in state.
It read: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.
“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”
An ITV spokesperson added: “This Morning had press accreditation and like other media, Phillip and Holly were escorted to work from the press gallery by government staff.
“They did not file past The Queen’s coffin. They were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday’s show.
“Any allegations of improper behaviour are categorically untrue.”
However, the pair’s former colleague Eamonn Holmes – who co-hosted This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years until his departure last year – took a swipe at them over the matter as he hosted coverage of the Queen’s funeral for GB News.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.