After years of grafting, British rising star Anne-Marie is celebrating the release of her long-awaited debut album, ‘Speak Your Mind’ today (27 April). But despite having waited years for ‘Speak Your Mind’ to come to fruition, Anne-Marie won’t be resting on her laurels, and is already looking ahead to album number two.

Atlantic Anne-Marie

“I want to release another album, like, really soon,” she told HuffPost UK, when asked about her future plans, before clarifying: “Not really soon. Not, like a week after or anything, but soon. “I just feel like I’ve waited so long for this first one, and now I just want to be really fast with everything. So, I want to be able to record a second album in the next year, and finish that.” On what she has in mind for her follow-up album, she said she was keen to reunite with ‘Speak Your Mind’ collaborator Jennifer Decilveo, having discovered towards the end of making ‘Speak Your Mind’ that she is also a music producer. “The day that I found out that she could produce as well as write was the day that we wrote ‘Cry’, which is the first track on the album” she explained. “I just really love that sound. It’s really gritty and really Alanis Morrissette-y. I just feel like on the second album, I really want to be more gritty and more… I dunno. More, I think.”