Annie Mac Tearfully Signs Off From Radio 1 With A Touching Reminder

Annie Mac has tearfully signed off from her Radio 1 show after 17 years at the station. The DJ, announced she was leaving BBC Radio 1 to spend more time with her family and focus on other projects earlier this year, and presented her final show on Friday. In her last link, she had a touching reminder for her listeners.

❤️ @anniemacmanus' final link on Radio 1 ❤️



WE LOVE YOU ANNIE! pic.twitter.com/3dad00NSN5 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 30, 2021

She began by saying: “Thank you for having me, thank you for everything. I’m going to keep going, keep hopefully trying to bring you music in other ways, and writing, and what ever else comes my way, but the last 17 years have been the most amazing, magical experience.” Annie continued: “Just one more thing I’ve got to say, as a 43-year-old woman, I just can tell you this – life goes by really, really fast. Life is short, it thunders by. And if you like the music, you’ve got to get up and dance. Just do it.” Earlier in her final show, Annie told listeners that she knows “that I have done the right thing because it feels good, I feel at peace with everything”. She added: “I’m not going, hopefully I will get a job on the radio at some point in the future. “I would really like that and I’m still going to be doing other things. “I’m looking forward to having the creative space to do new things and try new things. “But being at Radio 1 is such a party. I’ve had such brilliant times with the other DJs over the years, I have made friends for life.”