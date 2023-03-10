It's Official, This Is The Most Annoying Advice You Can Give New Parents

Abraham Gonzalez Fernandez via Getty Images

When you become a parent, one thing becomes very clear – people love nothing more than to dish out advice on how to raise kids, whether solicited or not.

An eye-opening survey asked mums and dads of children aged 0-7 years old about the most annoying snippets of advice they received in the first six months after having a baby.

Advertisement

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it revealed “sleep when the baby sleeps” is the most hated piece of advice among new parents. Probably because, you know, some babies just don’t sleep.

Other pieces of advice nobody wants to hear after having kids is “stop holding the baby so much” and “I did THIS, and my kids turned out fine”.

Also in the top 10 were “you’re not holding the baby correctly” and “babies should be left to cry it out”.

Advertisement

The average parent is receiving nine tips from friends, family members and strangers every week, according to the survey which was commissioned by Ergobaby.

While the advice offered is usually well-meaning, almost a quarter of parents (24%) said they were completely overwhelmed with people telling them how they should feed, sleep, eat, exercise and behave.

The over-50s were the worst offenders for dishing out such unsolicited parenting advice.

Parents had mixed feelings about why others felt compelled to give them all this advice.

More than a quarter (27%) believe unsolicited pieces of advice come from know-it-alls that can’t help giving out advice, while another 27% think some people just wanted to be included in the process.

Here are the 40 most annoying pieces of advice you can give to parents in the first six months