Hacker Group Anonymous Claim They Interrupted Russian TV With Harrowing Footage Of Ukraine

Anonymous, a famous hacker collective, have declared a cyber war against Russia Twitter

The international hackers group, Anonymous, claimed to have hacked into Russian state TV to share the harrowing footage coming out of Ukraine.

In a tweet shared on Monday, the hackers alleged they had hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi, along with live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24 to show what life is like 12 days into Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Sharing video footage of an alleged disrupted news channel, Anonymous included at the end which calls for all Russians to oppose the attack on Ukraine, adding: “Ordinary Russians are against the war.”

The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today] pic.twitter.com/hzqcXT1xRU — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 6, 2022

They also claimed to be broadcasting “troll faces” on Russian military radio.

Activists are broadcasting troll faces on Russian military radio pic.twitter.com/lovN3WNVa2 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 6, 2022

If these claims are true, then it is a major obstacle for the Russian propaganda machine which has been put to the test ever since Putin invaded Ukraine.

All independent TV networks or shows have been shut down for calling the invasion what it is, rather than the “special military operation” the Kremlin have dubbed it.

Social media has been restricted to prevent Russian citizens seeing the suffering in Ukraine, while major foreign news outlets, including the BBC, have been blocked.

TikTok and Netflix also suspended their operations in Russia following the Kremlin’s new “fake news” laws – it means anyone not toeing the party line when reporting the Russian invasion could face up to 15 years in prison, or a fine of £10,700.

But, it doesn’t look like Russia is winning the information war at the moment.

Despite the Kremlin’s best efforts to change the narrative around its acts of aggression in Ukraine, approximately 13,500 Russians have been detained for protesting against the war since February 24.

Anonymous alleged on Twitter that there was a “need to keep the Russian people connected to the global community” amid a censorship crackdown in the country.

On Monday, the account @YourAnonNews explained what motivated it in a long Twitter thread.

It began: “We are #Anonymous.

“We are involved in the biggest Anonymous op ever seen. That being said, we are worried that some governments will indeed see us as a threat and create some scenario to make us look bad (false flag). We only want peace, not war.

“We’ve been in the limelight before. We’ve made the news plenty of times, but never anything like what we are experiencing right now. We obviously know governments around the globe are watching what we are doing. Many of these governments have experienced our shenanigans. (cont)”

They added that they “abhor violence”, police brutal and war, and they would never choose to hurt anyone physically.

“Remember us when various powers turn their attention towards us, because it will happen. We can change the world for the better. That has always been the idea. Ideas are bulletproof. Signed, #Anonymous”

An ominous follow-up tweet read: “FUCK PUTIN #Anonymous #OpRussia”

Kyiv independent, a trusted Ukrainian news outlet, appeared to confirm the hacking online.

⚡️Hacking group Anonymous interrupts Russian state TV programs with footage of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and an anti-war message.



It claims to have accessed TV channels “Russia 24”, “Channel 1”, “Moscow 24”, & streaming services Wink and Ivi. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 7, 2022

Anonymous claim to have been in a “cyber war” against the Kremlin since Putin initiated the attack on Ukraine almost two weeks ago.

It claims to be behind a handful of cyber attacks, including the brief collapse of the Kremlin’s official website on February 26.