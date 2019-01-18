Ant and Dec have reunited publicly for the first time in ten months at auditions for this year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions.
On Friday afternoon, Ant McPartlin headed back to work after a long period out of the spotlight, following his arrest and subsequent conviction for drink-driving last March.
The presenting duo marked the occasion by tweeting a photo of themselves on their way to the London Palladium, where filming for the auditions is taking place.
The caption read: ”#BGT 2019. Audition day 1. The boys are back in town!”
Their reunion will be Ant’s first day back at work after he stepped down from all TV commitments after his arrest to re-enter treatment and focus on his recovery.
It meant he was forced to miss the final two episodes in the most recent series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which Declan Donnelly subsequently presented alone.
Ant was last seen on-screen in May during the pre-recorded audition episodes of last year’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, with Dec also going on to host the live shows solo.
However, he was joined by Holly Willoughby to help him co-present the most recent series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’.
Ant and Dec were joined by ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judges Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon as auditions began.
They will continue on Sunday, with subsequent sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ant was fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to the drink-driving charge in court last April.
During the hearing, the court also heard how Ant was receiving treatment for “alcohol and emotional issues” at the time of the crash.
He was twice over the legal limit when he was involved in a collision with two other cars in Richmond, South West London on 18 March. One car was carrying a four-year-old girl who needed hospital treatment.
After the hearing, Ant told reporters outside court he is “truly sorry for what happened”.
“Higher standards are expected of me. I let myself down, I let a lot of people down, for that I’m truly sorry,” he said.
“I’d like to apologise to everyone involved in the crash and I’m just thankful no one was seriously hurt.”