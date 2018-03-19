Ant McPartlin Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving After Car Crash

TV’s Ant McPartlin has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
The presenter, better known as one half of duo Ant and Dec, failed a breathalyser test after crashing his car just before 4pm on Sunday (18 March).
Pictures published in The Sun showed Ant’s smashed-up Mini, as well as him being piled into the back of a police car following the crash, which it is believed saw Ant hit a second Mini before ploughing into a BMW X5 on Lower Richmond Road, south west London.
A number of people were treated at the scene, while a child passenger in one of the cars was taken to hospital for a check up as a precaution.
Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police were called to Lower Richmond Road at 15:59hours following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles. A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only.
“A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test.”
Ant has since been released under investigation, after being taken to a south London police station for questioning, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Monday, with inquiries continuing.
A spokesperson for Ant declined to comment further when contacted by HuffPost UK. A rep for ITV has also been contacted.
The crash happened less than 24 hours after Ant was seen presenting ITV’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, and it currently remains unclear what his arrest means for the rest of the series.
The incident also follows a difficult 12 months for the star, who checked into rehab for an addiction to painkillers last June.
Ant admitted to becoming dependent on prescription drugs as well as abusing alcohol to cope with the pain from a botched knee operation.
After spending over two months in a treatment facility, he then jetted to the States to continue his recovery, also detailing the extent of his issues in an interview with The Sun.
“I was at the point where anything — prescription drugs, nonprescription drugs — I would take,” he said.
“And take them with alcohol, which is ridiculous. The doctors told me, ‘You could have killed yourself’. ”
In November, he returned to public life, hosting the last series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’, but endured speculation his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong was on the rocks.
The couple later confirmed their split after 11 years of marriage in a statement in January.
In the same month, Ant made an emotional appearance at the National Television Awards, where he and Dec picked up three prizes, referencing his recent troubles in their acceptance speech for Best Presenter.
“It’s been quite a year. It’s been quite a tough 12 months, so winning this tonight means a lot,” he said as he teared up.
“I’d personally like to thank my family, my friends - some of who are here tonight. I love you. Thank you very much. And thank you to all of you for your support, it really, really means to me and has helped me get through.”