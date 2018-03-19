Ant McPartlin Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving After Car Crash

The presenter, better known as one half of duo Ant and Dec , failed a breathalyser test after crashing his car just before 4pm on Sunday (18 March).

TV’s Ant McPartlin has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Pictures published in The Sun showed Ant’s smashed-up Mini, as well as him being piled into the back of a police car following the crash, which it is believed saw Ant hit a second Mini before ploughing into a BMW X5 on Lower Richmond Road, south west London.

A number of people were treated at the scene, while a child passenger in one of the cars was taken to hospital for a check up as a precaution.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Police were called to Lower Richmond Road at 15:59hours following reports of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles. A number of individuals were treated at the scene for minor injuries only.

“A child passenger from one of the cars has been taken to hospital for a check-up as a precaution.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breathalyser test.”

Ant has since been released under investigation, after being taken to a south London police station for questioning, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Monday, with inquiries continuing.

A spokesperson for Ant declined to comment further when contacted by HuffPost UK. A rep for ITV has also been contacted.