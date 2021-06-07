Strictly Come Dancing's Anton Du Beke Shares How Hair Transplant 'Transformed His Life'

Anton Du Beke has revealed how having a hair transplant has “transformed his life”. The Strictly Come Dancing professional underwent a procedure to alter his hairline in 2018. Speaking on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Monday, Anton said the pain of the operation was less than that of “looking into the mirror and seeing your hairline disappearing”. “I started to lose my hair a few years ago. Every time I looked in the mirror it’s all I could see,” he said. “I had a period of time when I tried to do all my photos in profile…It’s sort of always on your mind. It starts to consume you.”

Getty Anton Du Beke underwent a hair transplant in 2018

Asked if losing his hair knocked his confidence, the dancer said: “It does in certain aspects, not as a performer… In normal life. “You’re either OK with it or you’re not OK with it, so if you know you’re not OK with it then, for me, it was a case of do something about it. “I was playing golf with Jimmy Nesbitt, who’s famously had hair transplants, and I went to his guy. It immediately transformed my life. All of that stuff that was going on went away. “It is a painful procedure, so you accept it for what it is. It doesn’t hurt as much as looking into the mirror and seeing your hairline disappearing.”

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Anton said the procedure had "transformed his life"