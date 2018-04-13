The struggle to purchase tickets is one music fans know all too well. On Friday (13 April) morning, it was time for Arctic Monkeys fans to experience the hell of breaking the refresh key, speed-typing credit card numbers and raiding the savings account in the hope of catching the band live later this year. The upcoming tour will support their sixth album, ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’, and the fact the record isn’t even out yet did not stop every sales website in the UK from slowing to a glacial pace, as fans scrambled to get their hands on tickets that were dwindling in supply.

Basic mathematics will tell you that the number of Arctic Monkeys fans in the UK attempting to purchase tickets far outweighed the number available and, even with a string of dates being added as the sale was happening, many were left disappointed. And this being 2018, a lot of fans who were unsuccessful soon tweeted their thoughts on matter. Now, this is where a divide soon appeared. While some busted out some pretty good jokes and watched the retweets roll in, a number were - how do we say this politely? - being mardy bums. Allow us to demonstrate. Here are a few of the jokes that have had us laughing all morning:

It's easier to get a reservation at Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino than Arctic Monkeys tickets right now and that doesn't even exist — JACK SAUNDERS (@jackxsaunders) April 13, 2018

Mad how it’s easier to buy a gun in the USA than Arctic Monkeys tickets in the U.K. — Travis (@Travishwm) April 13, 2018

More chance of seeing the Beatles than the arctic monkeys — Ros (@rosoconn1) April 13, 2018

I have 4 x Arctic Monkeys tickets for sale in Birmingham on 15 September. However due to the restrictive anti-touting measures put in place, you’ll only be able to purchase these if your name is Patrick Solobongo. DM me if interested. — Paddy Solobongo (@PaddySolobongo) April 13, 2018

can't believe that if you don't tweet about getting arctic monkeys tickets they're not valid — dan (@danxsleep) April 13, 2018

Maybe the real Arctic Monkeys tickets were the friends we made along the way — elliot (@deadnightagain) April 13, 2018

under full communism everyone would get an arctic monkeys ticket — millie (@officiaIwinemom) April 13, 2018

Good, right? Next up are the people who were unsuccessful, but not taking things too seriously:

good morning to everyone except the people who got arctic monkeys tickets — Ellie (@harris_ellie_) April 13, 2018

As if arctic monkeys sold out in about 14 seconds looooool see you on the next tour boys lmao — Mol B✨ (@Molly_Blair98) April 13, 2018

I mean I like arctic monkeys but not enough to remortgage the family home x — XJ🍋 (@Xanthe_jenks) April 13, 2018

I'm setting up a helpline for those people who got Arctic Monkeys tickets and are now being attacked by the bitter majority. Stay strong brothers, solidarity in these hard times x — little angery jas (@jxzkdd) April 13, 2018

Don’t understand how arctic monkeys has sold out so fast because literally fucking no one has got tickets — Ben Thomas (@BenWalker7x) April 13, 2018

And then this lot. Are they being bitter? Decide for yourselves...

10/10 annoyed bc the real Arctic Monkeys fans missed out on tickets bc of the edgy kids that only know 1 song: why’d you only call me when you’re high — thea 🌧 15 days (@amazingthea) April 13, 2018

looks like the 02 arena is gonna be filled with 15 year old girls whose parents paid for their tickets and people who know 4 arctic monkeys songs who decided to go ‘mainly for the vibe’

can u tell I’m angry I didn’t get a ticket — kane edds (@arctickane) April 13, 2018

Bet all these people who got Arctic Monkeys tickets are 12 year old girls who’s favourite songs are “Do I wanna know?” And “Why’d you only call me high?” like take your fishnets off and fuck off hun I’ve waited 5 years for this🙃 — yaz (@yxzminhill) April 13, 2018

It’s not a good look, but a few other users were ready to put those complaining back in their place:

Would you like a Strongbow Dark Fruits with that entitled attitude? pic.twitter.com/HNkk7UKaLV — Alex (@alex_carter93) April 13, 2018

“Didn’t get Arctic Monkeys tickets but some 12 yr old girl wearing fishnets who only knows 4 songs did😡” pic.twitter.com/u6LdaTG3OR — Kel - Z (@Kelseyyrhyss) April 13, 2018

it's time to stop singling out & ridiculing teenage girls for any interests they have. men continue to think they have ownership over a band when in reality a 15 year old girl has as much right to attend an arctic monkeys gig. have the best time & don't be apologetic about it!! pic.twitter.com/xwgdEOxwkQ — The Logans (@thelogansmusic) April 13, 2018

I’m gonna full on rage if i don’t get Arctic Monkeys tickets tomorrow yet Edward the 16 year old who only knows 4 of their songs gets hold of them — Jake (@1863Benno1997) April 12, 2018

i hate all you lil indie kids who got tickets and only know two songs, arctic monkeys deserves better, logging off social media, GOOD BYE:(( — jamie rose (@xxjamierose) April 13, 2018

Finally, bonus points go to this user, JT, who expertly trolled everyone:

Can’t believe I got arctic monkeys tickets for Sheffield!! Can’t wait to see Mr brightside preformed live!!! — JT (@JTSHEEPS35) April 12, 2018