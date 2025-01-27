Are Food Influencers Going To Make Restaurant Critics Obsolete?

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images "Eyes eat first, and a compelling image of the fried chicken sandwich is just as important as the words describing how perfectly seasoned it is," said content creator Jordan Curtis.

If you’ve ever scrolled Instagram or TikTok and found yourself captivated by a photo of a beautiful burger or a video of a salad being perfectly plated, then you understand the importance of social platforms in the food world these days.

I’m a traditional restaurant critic in Austin, Texas (I write for the city’s alt-weekly, the Austin Chronicle), and as an old-school food journalist, I sometimes feel that I’m expected to roll my eyes at the rise of influencer culture and dismiss digital creators as less-important parts of the 2025 media ecosystem.

For the record, I don’t feel that way. I’ve met and talked to many insightful and talented content creators who help highlight lesser-known restaurants and make it easier for viewers and followers to find great places to eat in their own communities.

That said, when I read stories about places shutting down operations because of TikTok posts — as happened with a Seattle sushi restaurant that temporarily closed after mega-popular TikToker Keith Lee posted a video that appeared to show something moving on a piece of sushi, a claim that Lee didn’t officially confirm but also didn’t deny— I find myself wondering whether social media “food critics” should adopt some ethical rules that can help viewers get the most transparent and accurate information possible.

The future of TikTok in the United States may be highly questionable at this point, but there’s no doubt that social platforms will continue to play a huge role in food media.

To answer questions about how influencers drive restaurant traffic, whether traditional critics and journalists are still relevant in this current digital age, and how different types of media can work together to best serve their dining communities, I spoke with a group of content creators and writers. Here’s what they had to say.

Content creators provide relatable and visually appealing feedback that make it easy for viewers to connect.

When browsing social media, most people are on the lookout for eye-catching visuals and engaging stories that can be easily folded into a less-than-one-minute video clip. Food content tends to fit both of these interests quite neatly.

Brian Lee, a content creator who highlights the diversity of the New York City food scene via Righteous Eats on Instagram and TikTok (over 650,000 followers between the two platforms), put it this way: “The main value that food creators bring is authenticity and immediacy. When you watch someone check out a restaurant, the best creators make it feel raw and unfiltered, as if you’re sharing that exact moment with them. They present food in a way that’s accessible to everyone, whether it’s a hole-in-the-wall spot or a trendy new dish. It’s perfectly imperfect and real.”

That candid and unedited vibe helps viewers feel like they’re in on the conversation rather than being lectured to by high-brow gourmands. “In a way, social media is the great equaliser, giving anyone a platform to weigh in with their opinion,” said Allyson Reedy, a Denver-based food writer, restaurant critic and cookbook author. The speedy hits of info provided by Instagram Stories and TikToks “can serve as a great amuse bouche for restaurant enthusiasts who want to know what new restaurants have opened and are new and hot,” explained Holly Fann, a food writer and critic based in St. Louis.

“[Influencers] bring value to viewers because, unlike most traditional journalists, people develop parasocial relationships with them.” - Diana Edelman, Instagrammer

There’s also the fact that successful social media creators have a reach that’s far beyond that of traditional journalists. “According to recent industry surveys, over 90% of people look at online reviews to decide [where to eat]. In the last decade, online reviews have shifted the power from hands of the experts to the wisdom of the crowd,” said Uttara Ananthakrishnan, assistant professor of information systems at Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College.

Sam Goldberg, a food content creator who runs @RespectTheChain (nearly 95,000 followers on TikTok), agrees, adding that “social media offers a much broader audience — you never know who will see your video or if it will go viral. That’s why I think journalists should understand platforms like TikTok and Instagram, learn how to edit and post content, and use these tools to expand their reach. Social media is a powerful way to get their stories in front of more eyes.”

Finally, it’s important to consider the personal connection that many viewers feel that they have with their favourite content creators. Popular TikTokers and Instagrammers “bring value to viewers because, unlike most traditional journalists, people develop parasocial relationships with them. They see their faces, look in their eyes, comment on their content and engage. There is a lot of value in that and a lot of trust built, whereas with traditional media, there isn’t,” said journalist and food Instagrammer Diana Edelman of @thedianaedelman (over 31,000 followers).

But traditional food journalists can dig deeper than content creators.

Given all of the feedback that our experts provided about content creators, it’s understandable that some of you might be wondering why traditional food journalism even still exists. I worry about that question on a regular basis as a legacy media person, but I still stand behind the importance of my work and that of other long-form writers.

“Traditional food journalism brings depth and expertise,” Lee said. “Being part of it means that you are a subject matter expert equipped with the prerequisites and standards needed to assess and communicate quality. Your job is to take your time, dive deep and create work that goes beyond what’s trending today.”



As a newspaper restaurant critic, I have up to 1,000 words to really delve into the nuances of each restaurant’s decor, menu and energy. I have the context and the knowledge to compare new restaurants with their local competitors, and I have the backing of a well-regarded media company to help give further credence to my opinions. I see clear value in that, and Lee agrees. “The lines are blurring between traditional journalism and short-form content creators, with both often visiting the same restaurants. However, the thoughtful analysis and comprehensive storytelling of traditional food journalism remain valuable and unique,” Lee told us.

Food creators should adopt ethical standards for their work … but the specifics remain to be seen.

My job as a restaurant critic involves a number of clear guidelines for transparency and due diligence. I have to wait at least 60 days after a restaurant opens to file a review. I have to visit at least twice. I need to order as many different items on the menu as possible. I need to submit all receipts to my paper’s accounting department for approval, and I can’t accept any free goods from the restaurant. These rules are critical to ensuring that my reviews are as fair, thorough and unbiased as possible. But because social media creators don’t answer to editors, their ethical standards aren’t always as set in stone.

When we asked content creators whether they’d embrace an ethical code for influencers, they generally agreed with that idea, but they pointed out that social media remains a bit of a Wild West and that creators currently need to put their own individual standards in place.

Maren Caruso via Getty Images Is this really the best mac and cheese that influencer ever had? Or was it just comped?

“I am certainly all for embracing ethical standards. But since those aren’t already established and likely never will be, I have my own standards,” said Portland, Oregon-based content creator Jordan Curtis (@hoteatscoolfeets; over 17,000 Instagram followers). “For example, I refuse to flame anyone online. I only publish content about food and experiences that I’ve enjoyed and won’t play any part in negatively affecting anyone’s business.”

Kelsey Osborn, a Denver-based food content creator (@chow_milehigh, 29,000 Instagram followers), also thinks that it’s “important to take some cues from traditional journalism to build trust and credibility. While we don’t always have time for multiple visits, being transparent — like sharing if a meal was comped or if it’s just a first impression — goes a long way.”

Edelman points out the incredible power that a widely viewed social post can wield and encourages influencers to use it wisely. “Especially for people who have large platforms, the information they post can seriously impact a business, so I think it is really important to understand the power they have and to make sure they are using it responsibly. I feel if you’re sharing anything other than your opinion, you should be making sure the information is accurate,” she said.

“While we don’t need to operate exactly like traditional journalists, there are ethical guidelines we should absolutely follow,” Lee said. “Transparency — about sponsorships, free meals or relationships with businesses — is nonnegotiable. Visiting a restaurant multiple times before giving a full review may not always be feasible, but we should be upfront when sharing first impressions.”

There’s a bright future for both traditional food journalism and for food content creators if they’re willing to work together.

Both social media creation and long-form journalism have clear (and different) importance to consumers of food content, but as more and more publications deal with budget cuts and more and more influencers ramp up their follower counts, how can these types of media work together to build an informative and welcoming environment for writers/creators, restaurants and diners alike?

Rachel Thornton, who posts about the Austin, Texas, food scene on @austinfoodstagram (111,000 Instagram followers), thinks that “building strong relationships between creators and journalists in the same city covering the same restaurants can only help. I’ve been in the industry for 10-plus years, so I’ve met many writers covering food in the city and I always enjoy learning the industry from their perspective. Once those friendships are formed, it encourages sharing and supporting each other’s work.”

According to Curtis, journalists would benefit from taking visual cues from popular food content creators. “From what I can glean from traditional media these days, food writers are taking their own photos to accompany their reviews. Eyes eat first, and a compelling image of the fried chicken sandwich is just as important as the words describing how perfectly seasoned it is. If traditional media could level up even in the slightest ways (via framing, color correction, shooting in natural light, etc.), their reviews would have much more impact, they’d be shared much more online, and [they’d] frankly have more authority.”

Official partnerships between journalists and creators could also lead us to a rising food media tide that lifts everyone up. “It would be exciting to see journalists partner with creators to bring their stories to life through video. Pairing a journalist’s story with a creator’s video of that story would be the best of both worlds and a great way for everyone to work together, creating something truly engaging for their audiences,” Goldberg suggested.

