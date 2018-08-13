Aretha Franklin 'Gravely Ill' As Family Ask For 'Prayers And Privacy'

The 76-year-old is believed to be surrounded by her closest family and friends at her bedside in Detroit.

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is said to be “gravely ill”.

In an report published by veteran reporter Roger Friedman in his Showbiz 411 column, he claimed her family is asking for prayers and privacy at this time.

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Aretha for comment, and is awaiting a response.

The Queen Of Soul was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and returned to performing in 2013 after undergoing surgery.

She was last seen on stage in August 2017 at Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Party, where Showbiz 411 also claimed she was “fighting exhaustion and dehydration”.

Last year also saw her release her most recent record, ‘A Brand New Me’, which marked her 42nd studio album.