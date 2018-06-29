The ‘World’s First Vegan BBQ’ Is Actually Just A Regular Argos BBQ

Argos claims to have created the world’s first vegan BBQ, leaving the internet with a lot of questions.

The £9.99 barbecue is “designed to cook corn on the cobs, peppers, Shroomdogs and more to flame-grilled perfection”, according to the retailer’s website. But, as Twitter users were quick to point out, unless it is made out of plant-based goods, isn’t it... just a barbecue?