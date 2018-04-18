Ariana Grande has teased that new music is on the horizon, amid rumours she’s about to make a return to the music scene.

For the past few weeks, Ariana has been at the centre of speculation that she’s getting ready to drop a new album, her first since the terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her Manchester Arena concert in May 2017.

Last week, it was suggested the lead single from the new collection could be called ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, after she and several people close to her were seen photographed wearing sweatshirts emblazoned with the message.