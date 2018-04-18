Ariana Grande has teased that new music is on the horizon, amid rumours she’s about to make a return to the music scene.
For the past few weeks, Ariana has been at the centre of speculation that she’s getting ready to drop a new album, her first since the terrorist attack that killed 22 people at her Manchester Arena concert in May 2017.
Last week, it was suggested the lead single from the new collection could be called ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, after she and several people close to her were seen photographed wearing sweatshirts emblazoned with the message.
Ariana finally confirmed the rumours herself on Tuesday (17 April), when she shared a tweet with the teardrop emoji, later telling fans she’d “missed” them.
The singer also appeared to suggest her new track would be debuting this Friday (20 April) and her manager, Scooter Braun, later confirmed the song’s release date.
While further details about the track are yet to be revealed, Ariana is thought to have co-wrote the song, as it was previously revealed she has a writing credit on every song on her impending fourth album.
She is thought to have reunited with pop music producer Max Martin on the collection - with whom she previously collaborated on her hits ‘Problem’, ‘Into You’ and ‘Dangerous Woman’ - while half the tracks are also said to have been produced by Pharrell Williams, who has worked with everyone from Gwen Stefani and Justin Timberlake to Rihanna and Beyoncé.
Rumours on social media have also suggested that Ariana has been in the studio with both chart-topping British star Dua Lipa and pop fave Troye Sivan.