This Is Why Ariana Grande Says Her Speaking Voice Changes So Much After Interview Clip Goes Viral

Ariana Grande’s incredible singing voice has been her calling card for over a decade now – but lately fans have been making observations about her speaking voice, too.
Back in March, many people noticed that Ariana appeared to be struggling to shake her Wicked character’s voice while presenting at the Oscars, comparing the situation to Austin Butler’s post-Elvis drawl.
More recently, the Grammy winner sat down with her The Boy Is Mine co-star Penn Badgley on his Podcrushed podcast, where listeners noticed that the Into You singer’s voice appeared to be changing sentence-to-sentence.
One 10-second TikTok that’s already had almost six million viewers sees Ariana talking in a deeper speaking voice, before suddenly switching to a higher register.
“The voice change??” the clip was captioned, prompting a response from the woman herself.
Posting in the comments, Ariana put the change down to “habit” having spent two years “speaking like this” for her role as Glinda in Wicked, as well as “vocal health”.
She went on to say: “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing.”
“I’ve always done this,” she insisted, before adding a swift: “BYE.”
Ariana dropped her seventh album Eternal Sunshine earlier in the year, the singer will end 2024 with the release of the long-awaited Wicked film, in which she stars as the Glinda to Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.
Wicked features an all-star cast that also includes Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Broadway performer Ethan Slater and screen favourite Jeff Goldblum.