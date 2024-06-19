This Is Why Ariana Grande Says Her Speaking Voice Changes So Much After Interview Clip Goes Viral

Ariana Grande VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Ariana Grande’s incredible singing voice has been her calling card for over a decade now – but lately fans have been making observations about her speaking voice, too.

More recently, the Grammy winner sat down with her The Boy Is Mine co-star Penn Badgley on his Podcrushed podcast, where listeners noticed that the Into You singer’s voice appeared to be changing sentence-to-sentence.

One 10-second TikTok that’s already had almost six million viewers sees Ariana talking in a deeper speaking voice, before suddenly switching to a higher register.

“The voice change??” the clip was captioned, prompting a response from the woman herself.

Posting in the comments, Ariana put the change down to “habit” having spent two years “speaking like this” for her role as Glinda in Wicked, as well as “vocal health”.

She went on to say: “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing.”

“I’ve always done this,” she insisted, before adding a swift: “BYE.”

"Habit (speaking like this for two years) and also vocal health :) 🍵 i intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing… pic.twitter.com/6cMyir1tMn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 18, 2024