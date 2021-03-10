Arkansas Governor Signs Into Law A Near-Total Abortion Ban

US Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed a legally dubious ban on nearly all abortions in Arkansas, where the procedure is already extremely difficult for women to access.

The new law outlaws abortion except in cases where the pregnancy poses a risk to the mother’s life, making it one of the most restrictive such measures in the US. It makes no exceptions for patients pregnant through rape or incest ― an omission that even Hutchinson once said concerned him.

The governor cited his “long-held pro-life convictions” as his reason for signing the bill into law on Tuesday. He added that he would have “preferred” legislation with exceptions for rape and incest but decided to sign it anyway.

Like most other recent attempts at extreme abortion bans, the legislation is expected to face legal challenges from pro-choice advocacy groups before it can go into effect. But that’s exactly what proponents of the ban want: to force the US Supreme Court, newly loaded with conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, to revisit the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a woman’s nationwide right to access abortion.