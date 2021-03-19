Armie Hammer Under Police Investigation Over Rape Allegation

Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault after a woman accused him of rape. The woman, a 24-year-old named only as Effie, made the allegations during a virtual press conference held by high-profile US lawyer Gloria Allred on Thursday. Hammer has denied the allegations, with his lawyer Andrew Brettler describing them as “outrageous”, and said his client “welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight”.

Vera Anderson/WireImage Armie Hammer

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the PA news agency it had opened a sexual assault investigation over the alleged rape, said to have taken place in 2017. The accuser broke down while reading a prepared statement on Thursday, alleging she first met Hammer, 34, on Facebook in 2016. She said she had been 20 at the time, adding: “I fell in love with him instantly.” Effie said Hammer was “employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me” and accused him of abusing her “mentally, emotionally and sexually”. She said: “On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. “During those four hours, I tried to get away and he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my wellbeing. I was completely in shock and I couldn’t believe that someone I loved did that to me. “I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings. “During and since this attack, I have lived in fear of him. And for a long time I tried to dismiss his actions towards me as a twisted form of love.” She was left suicidal by the alleged rape, she said, adding that she feels “immense guilt” in not speaking out sooner. Hammer’s lawyer has denied the allegations in a statement on behalf of his client. He included a text, allegedly from the accuser, claiming it “undermines and refutes” the rape allegation.

Jim Spellman/WireImage Hammer is best known for his roles in films including Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network