Artificial Ovary 'Gives Hope' To Young Women With Cancer

Scientists have successfully created an artificial ovary, which could have a major impact on the fertility of women going through cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Such treatments increase the risk of infertility as they can stop the ovaries from working properly.

In an attempt to help prevent infertility among these groups, researchers from Denmark have, for the first time, been able to isolate and grow human follicles on a bioengineered ovarian “scaffold” made of ovarian tissue – an artificial ovary. Importantly, scientists were able to strip this tissue of native cells to reduce the risk of cancer returning.

The discovery has been hailed as “exciting” by fertility experts.