As Tesco Ditches 'Best Before' Dates, Will Other Supermarkets Follow Suit?

Tesco has removed “confusing” best before labels from a range of its own label fruit and vegetables.

The supermarket, which is the largest in the UK, says it will remove all labels from 70 packs of fresh food including apples, onions, tomatoes and potatoes.

Tesco Head of Food Waste, Mark Little, said it was removing them as some customers are “confused” about what the labels mean.

This is because they often have a best before and a use-by date. Best before denotes only to the quality of the food, whereas use-by indicates when it should be eaten by.

